Pair due in court following seizure of firearms in Coalisland
Police say a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have both been charged with a number of firearm related offences following searches in Coalisland.
They are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 7.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The arrests took place after a number of firearms and immitation firearms were found during house searches in the Co Tyrone town following a shooting last week.