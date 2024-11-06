Police say a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have both been charged with a number of firearm related offences following searches in Coalisland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 7.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The arrests took place after a number of firearms and immitation firearms were found during house searches in the Co Tyrone town following a shooting last week.