PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: "This is Mantas Pentiokinas. Pentiokinas is wanted in relation to a number of alleged assaults. Please share this post to help us find him. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts. Call 101 Or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E12-22 Thank you" please note: Images used during Op Relentless are solely used for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection if crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not accept any responsibility for any unauthorised use of these images. ©PSNI

“Images used during Op Relentless are solely used for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection if crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects.