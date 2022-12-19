Police in Mid and East Antrim say they are working to reduce the supply and demand of illegal drugs after a recent increase in deaths related to their misuse.

And they are appealing for the public’s help in combatting the problem.

Mid and East Antrim Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “One of the top priorities within our local policing plan for Mid and East Antrim, is to protect vulnerable individuals who are at most risk of harm caused by illegitimate drugs, their supply and increased demand.

Advertisement

“Back in July 2021, Operation Dealbreaker was launched, which is the police service’s operational approach that focuses on supply, misuse and the harrowing impact drug use has on the lives and relationships of people right across the country, and this remains a huge focus for us as a district.

Editorial image.

Advertisement

“We conduct operational activity in direct response to the threat and harm caused, following information reported and received from members of the local Mid and East Antrim community. This is evidenced on an almost daily basis through the proactive action that is taken, by bringing offenders to justice. However, we are very aware that this issue remains a concern and requires a multi-agency partnership approach.

“We work closely with a huge range of partners across all sectors, to gauge early trends, track for any sudden changes, and seek long-term sustainable solutions to prevent some of the demand and subsequent harm caused by illegal drugs. Much of this work is undertaken through the invaluable and multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force.

Advertisement

“The supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break as a community, as it feeds wider organised criminality, impacts young people and those most vulnerable, causing lasting harm and suffering for families and local communities. None of this should be tolerated within the areas where we live, work and socialise, and we all have a responsibility in reporting any illegal activity we may be aware of.”

Organised CrimeThe senior officer went on to say the PSNI will continue to prevent the importation and supply of illicit and counterfeit drugs by proactively investigating organised crime groups who supply them.