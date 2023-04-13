Police have launched a renewed appeal for information following an arson attack in Rathcoole last month.

This newspaper reported last month how a car had been “completely gutted” by the blaze in the Drumcree Place area of the estate in the early hours of March 21.

Issuing a further appeal for information on April 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating an arson in the Drumcree Place area at approximately 1am on March 21 are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything to make contact.

“If you have footage from security cameras, dashcams or doorbell cameras covering the area please let us know by ringing 101, quoting 62 21/3/23.

Police have launched an appeal for information.

“You can also pass information anonymously through Crimestoppers online at https://crowd.in/SjuTxX or by phone on 0800555111.”

