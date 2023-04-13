Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
31 minutes ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Police issue renewed appeal following Rathcoole arson

Police have launched a renewed appeal for information following an arson attack in Rathcoole last month.

By Russell Keers
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST

This newspaper reported last month how a car had been “completely gutted” by the blaze in the Drumcree Place area of the estate in the early hours of March 21.

Issuing a further appeal for information on April 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating an arson in the Drumcree Place area at approximately 1am on March 21 are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything to make contact.

“If you have footage from security cameras, dashcams or doorbell cameras covering the area please let us know by ringing 101, quoting 62 21/3/23.

Most Popular
Police have launched an appeal for information.Police have launched an appeal for information.
Police have launched an appeal for information.

“You can also pass information anonymously through Crimestoppers online at https://crowd.in/SjuTxX or by phone on 0800555111.”

Read More
Witnesses sought after collision involving multiple vehicles in Mallusk

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed one fire appliance from Glengormley Station attended, adding: “Firefighters used a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 1.34am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”