Police probe into effigies of political leaders on Glenfield bonfire in Carrick

The effigies were of Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and her deputy president Michelle O’Neill along with Naomi Long.

Mrs Long said the pictures made her feel physically sick.

“I’m not sharing the images due to the risk of distressing families who have lost loved ones to suicide,” she wrote on Twitter.

Alliance leader Naomi Long.Pic: ColmLenaghan/Pacemaker

The Alliance leader continued: “I will, however, be sharing them and the pictures of the bonfire builders standing proudly in front of their creation with the police.”

She claimed the effigies on the Glenfield bonfire in Carrick were on display during a children’s fun day.

“What kind of parent would see that and think it’s acceptable for their child to see? I felt physically sick at those photos – not just at the effigies but at the festering hatred and sectarianism they represent.

“Hatred that not only persists in our community but is being passed on to the next generation as normal. This has to stop. Our children deserve better.”

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly said: “There is an onus on unionist political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of sectarian hatred and make it clear that there is no place for them in this society. The silence from some senior leaders to date has been deafening.”

However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie have spoken out over the last 24 hours against the placing of effigies, posters and flags on bonfires.

Outrightly Condemned

Praising the loyal orders and numerous cultural groups who organised “fantastic celebrations” over the Twelfth period, Sir Jeffrey said: “Whist the overwhelming number of Twelfth celebrations were hugely successful some events require further work and other displays must be outrightly condemned as wrong.

“Throughout my lifetime I have had the privilege to celebrate and educate others about my identity all over the world. At no one point was burning posters, flags or pictures of serving politicians featured as part of that. Nor has slogans or displays that advocate sectarian violence against anyone in this society regardless of their political position or religious views.”

Mr Beattie tweeted that the effigies were “utterly vile”.