A police investigation is now underway after ‘anti-immigration’ posters were erected in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey in recent days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The posters, which appeared in a number of areas in Rathoole this week, state: “The time has come locals only. Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), private landlords, housing associations, take note.

"We will no longer accept the re-homing of immigrants. Rathcoole Housing Estate, action will be taken.

"Anyone caught removing any posters- action will be taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the posters erected over recent days in Rathcoole. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye).

"Protect our families.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident comes in the wake of similar incidents in the Belvoir area of south Belfast and Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times today (Thursday, November 9), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson confirmed officers have “removed these posters for further examination, following concerns from the community.”

Urging anyone with information to contact the PSNI, Chief Inspector Bradley said: “The matter is being treated by police as a hate crime and an investigation has been initiated to determine those involved.

“Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been undertaking enquiries in the area and will continue to engage with community representatives and partner agencies, to monitor any impact or concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our police patrols will increase around the vicinity, to reduce tensions and to reassure the public, that we take a zero tolerance approach to those wanting to cause fear, or incite and promote hatred.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 122 of 09/11/23.