A Co Armagh man allegedly beat a woman with a plank of wood, hammer and a guitar in a drug-fuelled attack at his home, the High Court has heard.

Conor James McConville, 32, is also accused of spraying deodorant in her eyes when an argument flared into violence.

McConville claims he only acted in self-defence after being struck on the head with a whisky bottle.

Details emerged as he was refused bail due to the risk of committing further offences.

The High Court in Belfast. Picture: Google

McConville, of Portmore Street in Portadown, denies charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing offensive weapons.

The court heard police called to disturbances at his flat on August 27 last year observed him at the window with blood dripping from his face.

McConville appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and smashing noises could be heard in the background.

When officers forced entry to the property they located both the defendant and alleged victim inside with cuts to their head.

The woman was lying face down on an overturned table, covered in blood and bruises, according to the prosecution.

A hammer and a pool of blood were observed close to her head.

She told police they had been drinking Fireball whiskey together while McConville had also taken undisclosed drugs.

Crown counsel submitted: “She said the applicant started shouting at her for no reason, lifted a plank of wood and continued hitting her all over her body with that plank of wood, his fists, a hammer and a guitar or two.

“Then he (allegedly) sprayed Lynx deodorant in her eyes.”

In a counterclaim, McConville said the woman started a row over nothing when they returned to the flat with some drinks.

She allegedly struck him over the head with the hammer and bottle before he used the guitar and his fists in self-defence.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty argued that McConville was the victim, with his account backed by photos depicting the injuries he sustained.

“The complainant was the aggressor, she was the person who acted with a weapon,” Mr Doherty submitted.

“Any force that he used was to defend himself.”

But with McConville having breached the terms of a previous release, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruled he must remain in custody.