All three – two men and a woman - have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

A large quantity of drugs and drug-related items, including £150,00 worth of suspected cannabis, were recovered during what police described as another dedicated day of proactive action against the supply of illegal drugs.

In a statement issued on Friday, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Adam Ruston said: “Yesterday, Thursday 29th February, officers from teams across the Police Service of Northern Ireland worked together to conduct multiple searches in the area. This was the third such targeted day of action since September 2023 and was an opportunity for us to focus on one of our district priorities – to tackle the illegal supply of controlled drugs.

Police image of items seized during 'a day of proactive action against the supply of illegal drugs'. Photo issued by PSNI

“Our officers targeted areas which are known to be frequented by drug users and attended public transport hubs with the clear intent to detect and disrupt drugs suppliers.

“During the operation, there were eleven houses searched in the Portadown, Armagh, Banbridge and Lurgan areas, leading to the seizure of quantities of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, a number of mobile phones, fireworks, cash and drugs-related paraphernalia.

"We also intercepted a postal delivery containing an estimated £150,000 worth of suspected cannabis. All items have been sent for forensic examination.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled substances with intent to supply, possession of Class A and B controlled substances and possession of fireworks and has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

"We also arrested a 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of Class B and C controlled substances with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. They have been bailed to allow for further enquiries.”

Additionally, the stop and search of a vehicle led to the recovery of a small amount of suspected Class C controlled drugs with the investigation into this seizure ongoing.

Inspector Ruston continued: "Every day officers and staff across all departments within the Police Service of Northern Ireland work together to disrupt crime, take drugs off our streets and keep people safe.

“We are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade to identify those involved in this illegal activity. We have seen how the sale, supply and consumption of illegal drugs ruins lives, devastates families and damages our communities.

"Anyone tempted to become involved in the supply or use of illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.