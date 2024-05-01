Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Chambers, aged 68, from Manse Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with drink driving on his Massey Ferguson tractor on March 25 this year.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A Prosecutor told the court that at around 6.55pm on March 25 this year police stopped a Massey Ferguson tractor on the Manse Road in Portadown. “Police observed the tractor had no light and was moving from side to side on the Plantation Road in Bleary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When stopped, police smelled alcohol on the defendant’s breath plus he was slurring his speech. He failed a preliminary breath test. Later in custody he blew a lower reading of 59 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Chambers’ solicitor said it was only a month since this occurred. “The man fully admits he had drink on him and he shouldn’t have,” she said.

"He had been working on the farm and he was making his way home from another farm,” she explained adding, “As you can see from the reference this man has many many issues going on at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No way does this excuse what happened. All he can do is say he is very sorry to the court.”