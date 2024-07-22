PSNI to permanently shut enquiry office at Banbridge Police Station with nearest office in Lurgan
A PSNI spokesperson said the enquiry office will permanently close on Wednesday, 31st July.
-
-
"This is not a station closure. Police officers and staff will remain on-site and continue to serve the community,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
"Your nearest enquiry office will now be at Lurgan station.
"You can, of course, contact us at any time of the day or night on 101, or on 999 if it is an emergency.
"Online reporting is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and enables you to report a crime without any delays.
"It’s quick and easy and reports are dealt with in live time, in the exact same way as 101 calls, so we can respond as quickly as possible. You can make a report online at https://orlo.uk/cbYnz.”
For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/alCI1