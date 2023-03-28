A call has been made for mobile cameras to be re-deployed in response to a rise in anti-social behaviour in Carrick’s Marine Gardens.

The seafront attraction was one of a number of areas highlighted by Carrickfergus Policing and Community Safety Partnership’s (PCSP) Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Working Group at a recent meeting.

Councillor Andrew Wilson, chair of the group, said: “It was outlined by the PSNI that levels of reported anti-social behaviour in the Marine Gardens, at the play park are on the rise again. The group have asked for an application to be made to re-deploy mobile cameras in the area to try and reduce the level of anti-social activity.”

Cllr Wilson explained the application to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for deployment of mobile CCTV was proposed jointly by PSNI and PCSP.

Marine Gardens, play area.

The Ulster Unionist representative added: “I also highlighted concerns that scrambler use in the Woodburn reservoir area appear to be on the rise. This poses health and safety concerns for pedestrians on the popular walking route.”

He went on to say he has contacted NI Water “asking what they plan to do to reassure walkers that health and safety concerns are being addressed due to the scrambler use”.

In response, a spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water works hard to ensure our reservoirs are open and accessible for visitors to enjoy. However, our priority is to protect the catchment area and also to discourage those intent on using the area for unlawful activities.

Note Registration

Woodburn Reservoir

“It is illegal to use scramblers or motorbikes in this area and NI Water would appeal to anyone using such vehicles to stop. We would ask members of the public who witness this activity to take note of the registration and contact the PSNI by using the 101 number to report these crimes.”

The meeting also heard of a rise in graffiti on trains using the Larne Line network.

Cllr Wilson said: “It costs Translink roughly £10,000 per carriage to remove graffiti from its trains. This substantial cost to the public purse is undoubtedly adding strain to finances. I would urge those who are responsible for this graffiti to think again and to stop this irresponsible behaviour.”

The public transport operator outlined measures it is taking to tackle the problem. A Translink spokesperson said: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour are completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn this type of damage to our property. Acts of vandalism like this are extremely reckless and dangerous as well as being a criminal offence.

“We take incidents like this really seriously and work closely with the PSNI, including the PSNI Safe Transport Team, to reduce and prevent antisocial behaviour. We also operate a reward scheme, which offers up to £1,000 to anyone who gives evidence leading to a successful prosecution.”

Safety Wardens

A PCSP spokesperson confirmed the ASB Working Group, which includes PCSP members and representatives from statutory agencies and contracted services such as community safety wardens and YMCA detached youth workers, discussed a number of areas of concern.

The spokesperson added: “The group continues to work in partnership to address anti-social behaviour across the borough on an interagency basis.