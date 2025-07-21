Removal of Union flags in Cookstown and Coagh are attempts to heighten tensions says UUP councillor
Ulster Unionist Party representative for Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson said the removal of flags from an arch at Killymoon Street and at Main Street, Coagh, are attempts to heighten tensions.
It is understood several flags were removed in Coagh village in the early hours of Friday morning, July 18.
"The Twelfth should be a celebration of peaceful expression of cultural identity and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the removal of these flags to contact the PSNI," he said.
Councillor Wilson also congratulated Coagh District Orange Order for their efforts in organising “a memorable and dignified parade this year, showcasing tradition, and community spirit. The crowds that attended this year’s procession were a stirring reminder of our heritage and the strength of our cultural celebrations”.
The PSNI said they have not received reports of flags being removed.