Removal of Union flags in Cookstown and Coagh are attempts to heighten tensions says UUP councillor

A Mid Ulster councillor has condemned those who removed Union flags in Cookstown and Coagh.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Unionist Party representative for Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson said the removal of flags from an arch at Killymoon Street and at Main Street, Coagh, are attempts to heighten tensions.

It is understood several flags were removed in Coagh village in the early hours of Friday morning, July 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Twelfth should be a celebration of peaceful expression of cultural identity and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the removal of these flags to contact the PSNI," he said.

Cookstown Councillor Trevor Wilson | Supplied

Councillor Wilson also congratulated Coagh District Orange Order for their efforts in organising “a memorable and dignified parade this year, showcasing tradition, and community spirit. The crowds that attended this year’s procession were a stirring reminder of our heritage and the strength of our cultural celebrations”.

The PSNI said they have not received reports of flags being removed.