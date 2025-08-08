Search of Dundonald property turns up £40,000 worth of drugs
The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.
Commenting, Detective Sergeant Taylor said: “A quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately £40,000 were seized from a property, along with other drug-related paraphernalia.
“A 24-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
“He was questioned in custody and has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
“This arrest and seizure are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and we will continue to act on the information you provide us.
“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”