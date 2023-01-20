Police have revisited the scene in Lurgan where Shane Whitla was murdered a week ago carrying out 'extensive' house to house inquiries.

Describing the murder as a cowardly attack, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell spoke of how his family are ‘truly heartbroken’.

-

Advertisement

Shane Whitla from Lurgan was found murdered in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

-

Shane, whose funeral takes place this morning (Friday January 20th) was murdered in Lurgan on the evening of Thursday 12 January.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old, who was a father-of-four, was shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Yesterday, Thursday 19 January, was one week on since Shane was brutally murdered. He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

“This was a cowardly attack, which has taken a man’s life and left a family truly heartbroken. It leaves four children without their father.

He continued: “Our officers revisited the scene yesterday evening. We’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries.

Advertisement

“Our investigation continues, and I am reiterating our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please contact us on 101.

“I’m also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane’s murder. Importantly, information can be given with 100% anonymity.”

Advertisement

Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.