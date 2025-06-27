A man who murdered and dumped the dismembered remains of his victim in a Co Tyrone reservoir has been told he must serve a minimum of 24 years in prison.

Stephen McCourt, aged 41, of Riverview, Augher, was given a life sentence in April for the murder of Damien Heagney.

In Belfast Crown Court on Friday, he was told he will serve a minimum of 24 years.

Mr Heagney’s family described the last few years as “torturous”, saying it is impossible to stop thinking about what happened to him.

Mr Heagney was last seen alive in late December 2021.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “Damien Heagney was initially reported missing on July 19 in 2022. A murder investigation was launched two weeks later and, distressingly, Mr Heagney’s dismembered remains were recovered from Cappagh Reservoir in Pomeroy on August 10, 2022.

"From evidence, we identified Stephen McCourt as a suspect in the early stages of our investigation. This included an analysis of mobile phones belonging to both Mr Heagney and McCourt, analysis of the vehicle movements of both, as well as interviews with numerous witnesses.

"When charged with murder in October 2022, he pleaded not guilty, and indeed continued to profess his innocence throughout the judicial process.”

McCourt was finally convicted, following a four-week trial, on April 9, 2025.

Det Supt Wilson said that while the exact cause of Mr Heagney’s death has never been determined due to the decomposition of his remains, the post mortem did identify possible stab wounds to his head, neck, arms and legs.

"This was the most senseless loss of a life. It was a murder made even more disturbing by the way in which Mr Heagney’s body was subsequently dismembered, concealed in a number of packages, and ultimately disposed of in a reservoir. These actions were callous, cruel and brutal beyond comprehension.

"Working in partnership with the PPS and thanks to the support of NI Water, internal police teams and members of the public, Stephen McCourt has finally been held accountable.

"I know that Damien’s loving family have understandably been left broken-hearted, and my thoughts remain with them today. They have suffered unimaginably, yet have managed to show remarkable dignity and patience throughout this entire process.”

Mr Heagney’s family thanked all the witnesses who came forward to give vital information.

"Your help has proved to be so important to this trial.

"The last few years have been torturous for our family. No one should ever have to deal with the heartache of losing a son and a brother, yet we have to wake up every single morning knowing that Damien was murdered.

"Damien’s life was taken so cruelly, and the actions that followed were depraved – more than we can ever begin to express.

"It’s actually impossible to stop thinking about what happened to Damien. We go over it, again and again, and it haunts us.

"Yet, among the torment, we’ve each taken comfort from the genuine kindness and support shown by others.

"We would like to thank the jury who put in so much time and effort, listening to all the evidence to bring back a guilty verdict, especially in such a difficult case. We will always be grateful to them.”