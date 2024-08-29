Two men charged with dozens of counts of criminal damage to Translink trains across Northern Ireland
A 35-year-old man has been charged with 40 counts of criminal damage, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one count of trespassing on railway.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 18.
A second man, who is 24, has been charged with 38 counts of criminal damage. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 26.
The two men were arrested by police on Thursday, after what has been described as “extensive work” by police.
Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, of the PSNI’s Operational Support Department, said: "This has been a complex and time-intensive investigation, in which we have been working closely with various partner agencies to make these arrests.
"If those involved in this type of offence believe their criminal activities will be ignored, this is a clear example that police will thoroughly investigate this type of offence.
"Criminal damage such as the graffiti of train carriages causes a significant monetary loss in cleaning the trains, which impacts the numerous rail users who are dependent on this mode of transport as these carriages are removed from service."
Translink’s Hilton Parr, interim general manager, Rail Operations said: “We condemn any form of anti-social behaviour. We have a close working partnership with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and we welcome this outcome."
Chief Supt Donaldson added: “We are committed to tackling this kind of crime and would remind everyone to play their part. If you see something suspicious, report it to police as this information provided can help us apprehend criminals and bring them before the court.
"If you think you can help, contact us on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/report. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999."