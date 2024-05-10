Two men quizzed by police following £1.9m drugs seizure at premises in South Derry
Class A and B drugs were found after police carried out what they described as a proactive search of premises on Thursday afternoon (May 9).
DI Sweeney, Organised Crime Branch, said that the men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were later arrested on suspicion of drug related offences.
“Our officers will continue to protect communities from the harm of illegal drugs. As a result of this excellent police work, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets," the officer said.
"Drugs have no place in our community and I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”
The public can also leave a report via the PSNI website or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.