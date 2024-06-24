Witnesses sought after report of man in balaclava following woman in Newtownabbey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Responding to the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating following a report of a man acting suspiciously in Newtownabbey this afternoon, Monday, June 24.
"Around 12.35pm, a report was received that a man wearing a black balaclava had been walking behind a woman in the Glenville Green area.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone with information or who witnessed this suspicious behaviour to contact them on 101, quoting reference 741 24/06/24.
"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”