Woman assaulted police who had taken her to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment, court hears
Shantelle Gibson, 28, whose address was given as Drumgor Heights, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police.
The court heard that on September 22, 2024, police officers escorted the defendant, who had been assaulted, to Craigavon Area Hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Police had to restrain the defendant to allow medical staff to conduct observations.
It was reported that the defendant bit one of the police officers on the hand when handcuffs were being applied.
It was also stated that the defendant kicked another police officer on the right side of their face.
The defendant was said to be constantly raising her voice at other patients, as well as swearing at the police officers, nursing staff, and other patients.
Defence told the court: “She has a very limited record and she has had some struggles.
"Her brother was murdered and the case was brought this year. An appeal of the sentence was heard in September.
"She has been diagnosed with PTSD and severe depressive episodes.”
He continued: "On the night of the incident she took alcohol and got herself into a terrible state.
"She was assaulted. Her head was split open and the police were trying to help her. She was bleeding heavily and the police had to take her to the hospital.
"It is a very sad case.”
District Judge Michael Ranaghan imposed a custodial sentence of six months on each of the charges, which he suspended for 18 months.