Three people have been taken to hospital following a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Co Londonderry.

Emergency services responded to reports on Friday evening of people feeling unwell at a property in Kilrea.

They were initially alerted to the scene at Kurin Road shortly before 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said appliances from Maghera and Kilrea attended along with three officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Carbon monoxide was identified within the property relating to a household appliance,” the NIFRS spokesperson confirmed.

"Firefighters utilised breathing apparatus, gas monitors and ventilation fans to resolve the incident. Three persons were conveyed to hospital.

"Crews left the incident at 10.28pm.”

Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that can make people seriously ill if it is breathed in.

It can be made by fires and appliances that burn gas, wood, oil or coal.

According to the NHS, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, feeling sick or being sick, feeling weak, confusion, chest and muscle pain and shortness of breath.