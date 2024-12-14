Portadown: PSNI appeal for dashcam footage after arson attack on old police station
Officers received a report shortly before 12.25am on Saturday, December 14 that Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crews had been called to a fire on Edward Street.
Sergeant Bigger said: "We believe that ignition was deliberate. The fire began on the top floor, and caused significant damage to the building.
"Those responsible are extremely lucky that they weren't seriously injured, or worse, when they chose to take part in such a dangerous act. There are a number of residential properties nearby, and we are grateful that the fire did not spread.
"Enquiries are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 31 of 14/12/24."
The fire reignited on Saturday morning, and police officers were at the scene alongside NIFRS personnel.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while the fire was extinguished.
