Police are urging people across Northern Ireland to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday.

Met Office yellow weather warnings remain in place for strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Amy continues to blast across all counties.

They come after a day of travel disruption and damage, with hundreds schools forced to close early.

Clean-up operations will be intensifying on Saturday as multiple agencies work to restore the power, water and transport networks for all users across Northern Ireland.

A lorry driver had a lucky escape on the Antrim Road in Dunadry, Co Antrim when a tree blew down hitting his cab. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

At its peak, Storm Amy caused a loss of electricity supply to approximately 65,000 customers.

Police said that contiuing strong winds and rain could cause further disruption and may complicate power and transport restoration efforts.

“We are particularly urging road users to exercise extra care and attention when driving,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Surface water, flooding, fallen debris or temporary restrictions are all a strong possibility. Some roads are currently closed due to fallen trees or flooding.

"Everyone should still avoid unnecessary travel but if you must travel take extra care and please reduce your speed.”

The yellow warning for strong winds across all of Northern Ireland is in place until midnight on Saturday.

A second yellow warning for rain is also in place until noon on Saturday.