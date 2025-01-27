Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is advising residents that a number of its facilities have reopened as normal – although several parks and open spaces remain closed.

The local government authority, along with all other council areas in Northern Ireland was forced to close buildings and suspend services on Friday, January 24 during Storm Eowyn.

In an update posted to social media on Monday, January 27, ANBC said: “If you need access to amenities or are experiencing a power outage the following centres will be available:

- Sixmile Leisure Centre, 6am - 10pm. This will be acting as a customer assistance centre when representatives from multi agencies will be present for advice and information.

Damage caused by Storm Eowyn in County Antrim. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

- Antrim Forum Leisure Centre, 6am - 10pm;

- Valley Leisure Centre, 6am - 10pm;

- Ballyearl Leisure Centre, 9am-10pm;

- Allen Park Golf, 7am - 10.15pm.”

Antrim Castle Gardens has now reopened, along with all leisure centres and the O'Neill Road, Newpark and Crumlin Household Recycling Centres.

Parks and open places that are still closed include Antrim Loughshore Park, including the Gateway Building and the restaurant due to fallen trees obstructing access; Hazelbank park due to further fallen trees; Kings Play Park; Abbey Glen; Threemilewater Park; Glas-na-Bradan; Global Point; Crumlin Glen; Sixmilewater Park; Anderson Park, Doagh; Millrace Trail; and Kirkby’s Lane. Sentry Hill will remain closed until further notice.

Closures also remain in place at Allen Park Golf Course (driving range is open); V36 skate park and all facilities due to a dangerous tree close to falling at the entrance, and at all allotments.

Bruslee Household Recycling Centre also remains closed due to power outages.

Residents can keep up to date on the status of facilities and services on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s website.

An update from NIE Networks on Monday morning confirmed that approximately 65,000 customers remain without electricity across Northern Ireland, with power restored to 220,000 properties following the extensive damage to the electricity network caused by Storm Éowyn.

"Our Incident Management Centre at Craigavon and Local Incident Centres remain open to coordinate the response,” NIE added.

"Please check in on vulnerable neighbours and stay safe by avoiding damaged electricity equipment, including fallen trees, broken poles and power lines. Report any damage to NIE Networks at 03457 643 643.”