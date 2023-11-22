Christmas: Mid and East Antrim householders advised of bin collection changes
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising householders of changes to bin collection days over the festive period.
According to the local authority, alternative collection days for black/brown/blue bins are as follows:
- Sunday, December 24 – normal collection for Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.
- Monday, December 25 – Saturday, December 23 for Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.
- Tuesday, December 26 – normal collection for Ballymena; Saturday, December 30, for Carrickfergus and Larne.
- Monday, January 1 – Saturday, December 30 for Ballymena; Saturday, January 6 for Carrickfergus and Larne.
Alternative collection days over Christmas for kerbside boxes are as follows:
- Sunday, December 24 – normal collection for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.
- Monday, December 25 – Saturday, December 23, for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.
- Tuesday, December 26 – Sunday, December 24, for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.
- Monday, January 1 – Saturday, December 30, for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.
In a statement, council asked householders to ensure they leave their bins out by 7.00am on the day of collection.
Meanwhile, all household recycling centres (HRCs) will be closed on Christmas Eve with Carrick’s Sullatober HRC also closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.