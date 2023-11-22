Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising householders of changes to bin collection days over the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the local authority, alternative collection days for black/brown/blue bins are as follows:

Sunday, December 24 – normal collection for Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

Monday, December 25 – Saturday, December 23 for Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

Tuesday, December 26 – normal collection for Ballymena; Saturday, December 30, for Carrickfergus and Larne.

Monday, January 1 – Saturday, December 30 for Ballymena; Saturday, January 6 for Carrickfergus and Larne.

Alternative collection days over Christmas for kerbside boxes are as follows:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have any queries regarding the Christmas bin/kerbside box collection arrangements, visit: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/waste-recycling Image submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Sunday, December 24 – normal collection for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

Monday, December 25 – Saturday, December 23, for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

Tuesday, December 26 – Sunday, December 24, for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

Monday, January 1 – Saturday, December 30, for Ballymena and Carrickfergus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, council asked householders to ensure they leave their bins out by 7.00am on the day of collection.