DUP representatives press Department of Finance for remedial work in grounds of Coleraine's County Hall
East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley and Coleraine DUP Councillor Tanya Elder met with the estates manager and Department officials this on Thursday, August 28, to discuss ongoing concerns.
“We continue to receive complaints from constituents about the poor condition of the grounds surrounding County Hall,” said the DUP representatives.
“As one of the first buildings seen when entering Coleraine from this side of town, its current state is far from welcoming.”
The site, located beside the River Bann, is popular with walkers and runners: “It’s a shame to see such a well used area in disrepair,” they added.
Although the building requires substantial investment to be suitable for future administrative use, the representatives added: “We’ve also been informed that discussions about the future use of the site are ongoing. We will continue to lobby for investment."