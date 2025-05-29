Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has launched a public consultation on pedestrian-only access to a section of Greenisland’s shoreline.

At the April meeting of the local government authority’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, members heard that discussions have been taking place between the local authority and NI Water since 2020 over pedestrian access at Jointure Bay.

In 2023, hundreds of residents signed a petition as part of the Share the Shore campaign, urging both bodies to make the area accessible.

In a social media post, MEABC said: “Council would like to ask local residents their views on the possibility of opening pedestrian-only access to Belfast Lough foreshore, between 103 and 103a Shore Road, Greenisland.

The closed off slipway at Greenisland beach. Photo: Share the Shore

“Residents are asked to complete the form found on at https://orlo.uk/RYII9.”

Alternatively, residents can contact the Outdoor Recreation team by email on [email protected] or by telephoning 028 9335 8278.

The consultation will remain open until Friday, June 13.