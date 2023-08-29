A six-week programme offering participants the chance to support the environment and cultivate growing skills has been launched at Jubilee Farm, Glynn.

The 'Boots to Roots initiative is being supported with funding through Larne Football Club’s Brighter Futures community fund programme in partnership with Kilwaughter Minerals.

Those taking part will be encouraged to ‘have a go’ in veg market garden growing, animal husbandry and other daily community farm activities. They will also gain insight to conservation commitments.

Jubilee Farm says its vision comes from the Christian mandate to care for the world – it is environmental and agricultural stewardship working in tandem, where everything has the opportunity to flourish. The farm welcomes and encourages everyone in the community to interact with it in any aspect they can, those of Christian, non-Christian and no religion.

Supported through Larne FC's Brighter Futures community fund programme in partnership with Kilwaughter Minerals, Jubilee Farm has launched a programme that will help provide outdoor space activity to help the community to benefit from good physical and mental wellbeing. Photo submitted by Larne FC

Portia Woods, from Jubilee Farm, said: "We are delighted to receive this funding through Brighter Futures and our hope will be to continue to provide support beyond the initial six-week period and have Boots to Roots feature as a recurring programme.”

Roy Logan, a Brighter Futures trustee, said: “The volunteers at Jubilee Farm work tirelessly within our local community and we are pleased to be able to support their latest Boots to Roots programme. This programme will not only support and raise awareness of the importance in preserving our environment but will also improve the lives and skillsets of those who take part.”

Every Tuesday and the last Saturday of the month are open volunteering days at the farm and this includes people from Larne, regulars from across Co Antrim and a number of asylum seekers and refugees.

Wednesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to two groups of adults with additional needs, who use the farm to build skills, start and continue projects, as well as benefitting from the wellbeing scope of the farm.

Jubilee Farm is owned by 150 people in the community, governed by a board, managed by a small team and supported by regular volunteers. It is 13.5 acres split between a vegetable market garden, fields for pigs, goats, hens, conservation and a river plain.