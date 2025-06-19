A phased return of services is being developed at Larne Leisure Centre after the premises was damaged in an arson attack, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

The Tower Road facility was set alight while some people were still inside the building on Wednesday, June 11.

Emergency services responded with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews tackling the blaze over a two-hour period.

In a social media post, the council said: “Larne Leisure Centre remains closed; however, work is ongoing to reopen the facility once again.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Larne Leisure Centre on June 11. Photo: Presseye

"A phased return of services is being developed, and we will keep residents up to date with information once dates have been confirmed.

The local authority thanked residents for their patience and understanding as the centre undergoes repairs, adding: “Health and safety for staff and customers is our main priority. Owing to damage, a temporary reception area is being developed for users. The Prom Café has reopened.”