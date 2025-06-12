Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says “significant damage” has been caused to Larne Leisure Centre following Wednesday (June 11) night’s arson attack.

The Tower Road facility was set alight while some people were still inside the building. Emergency services responded with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews tackling the blaze over a two-hour period.

The incident, which is under investigation by the PSNI, came during another night of disorder in Ballymena and other areas.

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said: “Council is currently assessing the significant damage caused to Larne Leisure Centre following last night’s events.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Larne Leisure Centre. Photo: Presseye

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of all residents and staff, and to restore the leisure centre to full operation.

"At present, the centre remains closed. We would urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police on 101.”

The attack has been condemned by elected representatives.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said: “The attack on Larne Leisure Centre this evening is a disgraceful, shameful and saddening act of vandalism and thuggery.

"This facility is a vital community asset — a place where families, children and individuals come together for sport, wellbeing and community. To see it targeted in this way is truly appalling.

"I wholeheartedly condemn these actions. Violence, vandalism and intimidation have absolutely no place on our streets. This kind of behaviour is utterly unacceptable and must stop now.”

The UUP MLA said those responsible must be held accountable.

He added: “Our community doesn’t need this madness. This vital community asset will now have to close for a period of time for repair - impacting jobs, community groups, sports clubs and local businesses. Totally shameful.

"I am thinking of all the leisure centre staff and everyone impacted - hopefully it can be repaired and opened again very soon.”

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons also hit out at those behind the attack.

The DUP representative said: “The violence and disorder witnessed on our streets over recent nights serves no purpose. Wanton destruction such as the attack on Larne Leisure Centre is an attack on all residents who use the facility.

“There is absolutely no excuse for what has taken place in Larne, and it must be condemned.”

However, Mr Lyons, who is also the Stormont Communities Minister, has found himself at the centre of a political storm over social media comments prior to the fire in which said the centre had been used to temporarily accommodate a number of people following public disorder in Ballymena on Tuesday.

SDLP leader Matthew O'Toole has referred the matter to the Assembly Standards Commissioner, while First Minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said the Communities Minister should consider his position.

Mr Lyons has rejected any criticism, saying his “motivation was to defuse tension and appeal for calm” with DUP leader Gavin Robinson saying his colleague has been "fundamentally misrepresented".

In an statement issued on Wednesday afternoon council confirmed it had received a request to open the leisure centre the previous night to provide emergency shelter for families in urgent need following disturbances in Ballymena. It added the families had been relocated and were no longer availing of the facility.

Meanwhile, against a background of ongoing tensions in the borough, the local government authority has announced early closing of the following facilities:

Our household recycling centres will close at 5pm this evening, Thursday, June 12 June;

The public toilets in the Larne and Carrickfergus will close at 6pm.

On Wednesday, Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, closed at 6pm while Monday evening’s council meeting in The Braid was postponed.