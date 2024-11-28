Latharna House: Larne tower block scheduled to be demolished in 2025

By Helena McManus
Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Latharna House in Larne is on schedule to be demolished in 2025, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has said.

The high-rise building is the last of three blocks of Housing Executive flats at Riverdale, with Gardenmore House and Shane House having been demolished already.

NIHE confirmed in March 2023 that the last remaining tenant had been rehoused, with the building having lain empty since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Latharna House was originally due to be tumbled in early 2024.

Latharna House, Larne. Photo: Helena McManusLatharna House, Larne. Photo: Helena McManus
Latharna House, Larne. Photo: Helena McManus

However, the housing body’s Tower Blocks autumn update indicated that the block has been cleared and planned demolition is now expected to commence by spring 2025.

A NIHE spokesperson indicated that timescales for demolition were subject to a successful tender exercise, adding: “We anticipate it will take approximately a year to fully demolish the block. Following demolition, the site will be cleared and a review of housing need will be carried out.”

It is understood the Housing Executive has been approached by housing associations about building accommodation on the Latharna House site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said that he was aware of “a number of rumours circulating online about the future of Latharna House”.

He added: “Some have suggested that it is going to be used to house those awaiting a decision on their asylum application.

"Having spoken directly to the Housing Executive, I can confirm that these flats will not be used for any purpose, including temporary accommodation and they hope to award the contract for demolition in the first quarter of 2025.

"I look forward to working with the NIHE on the future of the site after demolition.”

Related topics:Gordon LyonsLarne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice