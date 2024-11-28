Latharna House in Larne is on schedule to be demolished in 2025, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high-rise building is the last of three blocks of Housing Executive flats at Riverdale, with Gardenmore House and Shane House having been demolished already.

NIHE confirmed in March 2023 that the last remaining tenant had been rehoused, with the building having lain empty since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latharna House was originally due to be tumbled in early 2024.

Latharna House, Larne. Photo: Helena McManus

However, the housing body’s Tower Blocks autumn update indicated that the block has been cleared and planned demolition is now expected to commence by spring 2025.

A NIHE spokesperson indicated that timescales for demolition were subject to a successful tender exercise, adding: “We anticipate it will take approximately a year to fully demolish the block. Following demolition, the site will be cleared and a review of housing need will be carried out.”

It is understood the Housing Executive has been approached by housing associations about building accommodation on the Latharna House site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said that he was aware of “a number of rumours circulating online about the future of Latharna House”.

He added: “Some have suggested that it is going to be used to house those awaiting a decision on their asylum application.

"Having spoken directly to the Housing Executive, I can confirm that these flats will not be used for any purpose, including temporary accommodation and they hope to award the contract for demolition in the first quarter of 2025.

"I look forward to working with the NIHE on the future of the site after demolition.”