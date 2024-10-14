Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for alterations to Bushmills Distillery have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A Listed Building Consent (LBC) application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the addition of a reversible construction partition wall, which will form a lobby to stairs leading to the ground floor.

In an accompanying Design Access and Heritage Statement, agents Consarc Conservation said an earlier LBC application, for “the addition of stairs for upper floor access and maintenance to a vacant listed building’ had been approved.

“The LBC application is concerned with the addition of compartmentation – a reversible stud wall – to the ground floor only to the approved stair, as well as removal of non-original material to the arched opening to the south elevation.” the statement added.

“Warehouse No. 2 is located close to the main public entrance to the Old Bushmills Distillery, is visible from the main road through the village, and visitors to the complex pass the building on the way to the entrance to the distillery tours.

“It is largely unused, access to the upper floors is restricted as they are only accessed via steep wooden ladders. This existing stair is considered dangerous, hence the application for a proposed stair.

“Since the previous approval, the owners now wish to be able to access the first floor of the building for occasional access by visitors as part of the extended tour offer.

“LBC approval will be of benefit to the ongoing use of the building, the surrounding context and the visitors to the distillery.”