One food caddy liner a week for Mid and East Antrim householders
The decision was reached by the council’s Environment and Economy Committee at a recent meeting.
Currently, rolls of 50 liners for food waste are delivered to households in the borough three times a year during bin collections to enable the average household to use two liners per week.
It is anticipated the reduction will result in a 30 per cent saving and will allow for the use of just one bag weekly. It will mean a saving to the local authority of almost £50k. Currently, this provision has a budget of £172,500.
Options considered by councillors were three deliveries during brown bin collections at a cost of almost £150k, two deliveries at a cost of £100k during brown bin collection days or £114k for two deliveries during a black and a brown bin collection.
Councillors agreed caddy liners will be delivered twice a year, once on a black bin collection day and another on a brown bin collection day by bin lorry crews.
Of the 68,000 households in Mid and East Antrim Borough, 61,200 black bins are presented to be emptied and 47,600 brown bins.
A report to councillors indicated this option would “reduce the number of liners provided free of charge while still ensuring that the service provided meets the needs of residents”.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter