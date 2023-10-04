Deliveries of food caddy liners to Mid and East Antrim households are to be reduced from three to twice annually as the borough council moves to cut costs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision was reached by the council’s Environment and Economy Committee at a recent meeting.

Currently, rolls of 50 liners for food waste are delivered to households in the borough three times a year during bin collections to enable the average household to use two liners per week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is anticipated the reduction will result in a 30 per cent saving and will allow for the use of just one bag weekly. It will mean a saving to the local authority of almost £50k. Currently, this provision has a budget of £172,500.

Caddy liners. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Options considered by councillors were three deliveries during brown bin collections at a cost of almost £150k, two deliveries at a cost of £100k during brown bin collection days or £114k for two deliveries during a black and a brown bin collection.

Councillors agreed caddy liners will be delivered twice a year, once on a black bin collection day and another on a brown bin collection day by bin lorry crews.

Of the 68,000 households in Mid and East Antrim Borough, 61,200 black bins are presented to be emptied and 47,600 brown bins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report to councillors indicated this option would “reduce the number of liners provided free of charge while still ensuring that the service provided meets the needs of residents”.