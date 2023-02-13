Mid and East Antrim householders will see their bills rise by an average of £27 per year after councillors struck the annual rates on Monday evening.

The district rate, which funds services including waste, leisure, business support, parks and regeneration, has been set at 5.43% for households, meaning an average weekly rise of 53p from April 1.

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council noted the figure agreed by elected members at a special council meeting is almost half of the current rate of inflation across the United Kingdom (10.50%) and among the lowest of any announced by Northern Ireland local government authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement added: “Due to the global cost of living crisis – which has seen UK interest rates rise to a 40-year high – the council faces soaring costs across the organisation, which resulted in a projected budgetary shortfall in excess of £10m during the next financial year.

Recycling centres are among the services provided by council.

“Uncertainty over central/regional government funding received by the council through the Rates Support Grant also heavily impacted on local government financial planning, as did the agreement and implementation of national pay awards in recent months.”

Rates bill rises for businesses have been capped at 5.90%, which equates to a weekly increased cost of £7.45 or £387 per year on the average value of business premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Worked Closely

“Elected members have worked closely with council’s senior management to identify savings and efficiencies throughout the organisation as part of Mid and East Antrim’s continued transformation. This work, and the actions and changes it is already delivering, enabled the council to minimise the scale of the rates increase for 2023/2024.”

Council will be contributing financially to the redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park.

Mid and East Antrim Council pointed to the following approaches to efficiencies in the year ahead:

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Reviewing energy usage throughout the organisation;

· Continued digitisation of services;

· Maximising value for money through procurement processes and increasing income through charges;

· Reviewing use of council’s buildings and their opening hours, including leisure and waste service estate;

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Levels of funding for major international events.

The council said while considerations of the decisions taken have been very challenging, they were vital to keeping rates increases during 2023/2024 to the lowest level possible.

The local authority said it remains committed to growing the economy by investing in ambitious and innovative projects.

"Crucial to that work is Belfast Region City Deal, which is delivering £80m investment through the redevelopment of Carrickfergus as a destination town, the extension of The Gobbins as a world-class tourist attraction, and the creation of an i4C Innovation Centre in Ballymena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently Awarded

“Plans are continuing for the redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park after it was recently awarded £6.1 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which council will also be supporting financially.”

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, said the rates-setting process for the next financial year had been the most difficult to navigate since council was established.

“Councillors have worked with council officers for months to identify savings and efficiencies and strike the lowest rate we possibly can for ratepayers while supporting our local community and continuing to deliver key services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are acutely aware of the struggles many people are facing and remain focused on doing everything within our power to help our businesses and communities to survive, prosper and grow.”

The average domestic rates bill will be £531.84 per annum.

Council’s portion of rates amounts to 50% of the rates bills received by residents with the remainder set by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in the absence of the Stormont Executive, and which funds public services including health, justice and policing.

Advertisement

Advertisement