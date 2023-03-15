Plans to transform Carnfunnock Country Park with government funding were highlighted during a visit by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Lord Caine to the Larne attraction.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, elected members and council officers showcased proposed improvements to the popular site thanks to UK Levelling Up Fund support of over £6m.

The proposals for Carnfunnock include construction of a new visitor centre which will house a reception/shop space, café and toilet facilities, overlooking the coastline. It will also see an upgrade to existing caravan park amenity block and activity centre facilities.

A pump track to create an attraction for older children and investment in the existing adventure play to include inclusive and accessible play to ensure fun for all are also elements.

Cllr Timothy Gaston; Katrina Morgan, director of community; Lord Caine; Cllr Maureen Morrow; Lindsay Houston, manager, parks and open spaces; the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Beth Adger MBE and Ald Gerardine Mulvenna.

Furthermore, path infrastructure work and a new maze viewing platform will improve accessibility throughout the site.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Adger, said: “We were delighted to welcome Lord Caine to beautiful Carnfunnock Country Park to showcase our ambitious investment plans - thanks to significant funding from the UK Levelling Up Fund.

“The plans will transform this ever-popular site, improving current amenities and introducing exciting new additions to the area.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to show Lord Caine all the site has to offer and outline how the government funding will not only make a significant impact on the park, but also the surrounding area.”

