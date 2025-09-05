Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is inviting residents, businesses, and visitors to help shape the future of Carrickfergus at a special public drop-in event on Wednesday, September 24 from 4pm to 8pm at Carrickfergus Civic Centre.

The event will unveil the latest designs for the £42 million Carrickfergus City Deal Regeneration Project.

The project aims to transform the historic town into a ‘vibrant, heritage-led tourism destination and establish it as the Gateway to the Causeway Coastal Route’.

Workshops on the proposals were previously held in 2024.

An artist's impression of how some of the regeneration could look will be on display at the September 24 event. Photo: Supplied

At the upcoming event, attendees will be able to view detailed proposals for a series of improvements and regeneration across key sites in the town; meet members of the design and project teams behind the proposals; explore interactive displays explaining the plans in detail, and share their stories, views and ideas directly with the team through feedback forms, discussion points, and conversation.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “This project is about celebrating Carrickfergus’s heritage, improving the quality of life for residents, and creating opportunities for future generations. Your views will help shape how the plans move forward, so I encourage everyone to come along and have their say.”

The regeneration programme is expected to deliver over 150 permanent jobs in attractions, along with more than 140 construction jobs during delivery for the two-year construction period.

Martin Hare, Managing Director at McAdam Design, the lead design and project management consultant for the scheme, said: “The Carrickfergus Regeneration Scheme is a once in a lifetime opportunity to re-imagine Carrickfergus by showcasing its many inherent attractions. This will be progressed in partnership with key stakeholders and the local community.

"We are now at an exciting stage in the process where the proposals are taking shape and we can share them in more detail with the public. This is the community’s opportunity to see what’s planned, understand the thinking behind the designs, and tell us what matters most to them. The feedback we gather will help ensure that the final designs truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the people who live, work, and spend time in Carrickfergus.”

The drop-in event is free and open to everyone. There is no need to book - simply visit the Civic Centre at any time between 4pm and 8pm.

