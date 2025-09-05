The team behind the acclaimed Royal Landings events is inviting the local community to step back in time and explore our shared history during Ulster Day Carrickfergus.

Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group (CHRAG) has organised the event on Saturday, September 27 from 11am to 4pm.

The programme will see the town centre and surrounding locations including Marine Gardens, the Civic Centre, Shaftesbury Park, and the Town Hall come alive with history, heritage, and family fun – all completely free.

The day begins in the Jubilee Hall at 11.30am, where history enthusiasts can experience a setting of the scene of Ulster Day, featuring a historical talk by Nev Gallagher, a dramatic re-enactment of the signing of the Ulster Covenant, and an opportunity for attendees to be part of history with a commemorative photo and signage copy.

Following this, there’ll be musical and dance entertainment, afternoon tea, and a chance to explore and understand the importance of the landmark day in both local and national history.

Carrickfergus will be buzzing with activities for all ages, including messy play by Messy Little Minds; storytelling by Chitterbugs; face painting, sensory play, and a games bus; a 150ft inflatable assault course; Forest Fitness and archery, and a military vehicles and weapons display.

"Ulster Day in Carrickfergus is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together to celebrate and explore our shared history,” said Cheryl Brownlee MLA, Secretary of CHRAG. “From the re-enactment of the signing of the Ulster Covenant to the music, dance, and family activities across the town, there truly is something for everyone. We’re delighted to welcome people of all ages to join us in discovering the past and enjoying a memorable day out in Carrickfergus.”

For more information on the event, visit The Royal Landings Facebook page.

Ulster Day

September 28, 1912 saw upwards of 500,00 Ulster men and women sign the Solemn League and Covenant.

The document, brainchild of Lord Edward Carson and others within the Ulster Unionist Council, saw the Protestant community in the northern section of Ireland pledge to resist the implementation of Home Rule in the country “by whatever means necessary.”

