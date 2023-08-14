Register
Queen's University Belfast students give Carrickfergus a 'digital makeover'

Carrickfergus Museum is hosting a dramatic exhibition of work designed by postgraduate students from the School of Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s University Belfast.
By Helena McManus
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

As part of their studies, MSc Advanced Architectural Design and PgCert Cinematic Architecture students were tasked with creating innovative concepts and solutions to transform the town of Carrickfergus, using new media technologies and film analysis methods for their design processes.

Collaborating with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the goal was to align student projects with the council’s plans for the town and to be informed by the town’s ongoing transformation.

“We have found the journey the council has embarked upon to regenerate Carrickfergus particularly inspirational for the students’ projects,” said programme director, Dr Gul Kacmaz Erk.

Students were tasked with creating innovative concepts and solutions to transform the town of Carrickfergus. Image: Queen's University Belfast/Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilStudents were tasked with creating innovative concepts and solutions to transform the town of Carrickfergus. Image: Queen's University Belfast/Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Students were tasked with creating innovative concepts and solutions to transform the town of Carrickfergus. Image: Queen's University Belfast/Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The conservation of the town’s historic architecture through the Townscape Heritage Initiative, the council’s ambition to repurpose and reposition Carrickfergus as a cultural tourism destination and the potential for Belfast Region City Deal funding to turn this ambition into reality all provided a dynamic real-life context, offering stimulation for the students and inspiring their work.

The town itself provided a live environment that offered the students the potential to explore contemporary themes springing from the real concerns that currently face Carrickfergus.

The historical setting of the medieval town and the impact of successive waves of development over the last three centuries presented a fertile environment for urban investigations.

Contemporary issues too, such as how the town centre could attempt to remain relevant in the face of the changing attitudes to retail and how to maintain economic sustainability in the wake of industrial decline all presented opportunities for exploration.

The visually striking results, including a collection of 3D physical models can be seen on display at Carrickfergus Museum from August 1-30.

For more information telephone 028 9335 8241 or email [email protected]

Meanwhile, a new community-owned greengrocers in Carrickfergus town centre is set to grow its offering even further after celebrating a successful launch last month.

Carrick Greengrocers opened its doors at West Street in the town on Wednesday, July 19.

The shop, which operates under a cooperative model, is the latest project from community group Positive Carrickfergus.

The initiative aims to connect farmers and producers with the community, reduce food miles, support sustainable farming practices, and contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.

Related topics:CarrickfergusPositive Carrickfergus