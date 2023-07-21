"Nicholas needs to attend a Special School. He is my child and I am his voice and I have got to advocate for my child.”

A Lisburn mum-of-two has voiced her dismay as son Nicholas Watton, aged 3 years of age, has been left without a Special School nursery placement.

Rebecca Bermingham, from Lisburn, has been left ‘dismayed and disheartened’ as she battles to find an “appropriate” nursery school setting placement for her son, Nicholas Watton who has severe learning difficulties as well as social and behavioural difficulties.

"I have known since a young age that Nicholas was delayed in his milestones,” Rebecca tells the Ulster Star.

"We were in a very small group at Lisburn Sure Start because he was showing signs of autism. Nicholas was assessed by an Educational Psychologist, in a lengthy process, who confirmed that Nicholas needs to attend Special School due to his additional needs.

Nicholas Watton, aged 3. Nicholas' mother Rebecca has spoken of her shock and disappointment as Nicholas did not receive a place at their desired local Special School. Rebecca feels a placement at mainstream school, which Nicholas has been offered with one-to-one support, is inappropriate - particularly due to Nicholas' additional needs which includes a fear of other people among others

“I kept phoning the Education Authority asking where Nicholas’ statement was, and they told me there was a delay in receiving it and there would be a delay of one week. When I received it, it was confirmed that Nicholas has severe learning difficulties, and social and behavioural difficulties, which I knew anyway because it was clear to see.

"I tried to apply to the Special School of my choice. I wanted somewhere close to home and also, I went there when I was younger.

"I kept asking if there was any word but eventually got told there were no places left.

“I feel like the Education Authority are letting my son down.”

Nicholas, 3, has been left without an 'appropriate' full-time nursery option. His mother Rebecca feels he needs to attend a Special School due to his additional needs, which includes a fear of being around others. Little Nicholas is known to hit his head against the floor until it bleeds when stressed, and spends most of his day at home with his mother and younger brother, Lucas, 2, due to his additional needs. Image contributed by Rebecca Bermingham

Rebecca reveals she has felt disheartened by the process: “I understand all of these cuts which need to be made but I don’t feel mainstream schools have been affected in the same way.

"Why us and why our children?”

Rebecca reveals that the Education Authority have offered a one-to-one classroom assistant for Nicholas in a mainstream school full-time, but has explained she feels this is inappropriate for Nicholas’ needs.

"Nicholas will not cope in a big crowd,” Rebecca explains.

"Nicholas attends a local creche and the girls there even say to me that Nicholas will not cope with up to 25 other children in his class.

"This is not good enough, Nicholas needs a Special School and I am not giving up without a fight. To me this is not acceptable and I will do everything I can to help get Nicholas access to the education he deserves.”

Rebecca reports that she has been told that as Nicholas may not be able to cope in this environment, Nicholas may need to reduce his hours.

"If Nicholas doesn’t cope, they will have to reduce his hours – but the nursery is only three hours a day. I feel this is unfair making Nicholas reduce his hours and therefore make him miss out, but I also do not want him feeling traumatised. We are stuck in the middle."

Rebecca reveals little Nicholas is a sensory-seeking child, enjoying playing with water and sand, and is a devoted big brother to her youngest son, Lucas, aged two.

“Nicholas does scream a lot, he’ll bang his head on the floor until it is bleeding when he is stressed – especially around others. He is still in his nappies, which is another reason why mainstream school is not appropriate. He will need help with that - which Brookfield School would be able to provide amongst many other factors.

"Nicholas needs his own space, he screams around other people. He is fine with his younger brother, but it means we cannot go out and we are isolated in the house. I think he needs to start to learn social skills and attending an appropriate school for his needs would really help him.

"Nicholas needs to attend a Special School. He is my child and I am his voice and I have got to advocate for my child.”

An Education Authority spokesperson said: “The Education Authority (EA) is working to ensure all children with a statement of special educational needs and/or disability (SEND) receives an appropriate placement which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, and this remains our top priority.

“We cannot comment on individual cases however, EA will contact parents initially with a proposed statement requesting permission to consult with their preferred school. If the school agrees it can meet a child's educational needs EA will send a final statement to parents indicating the school their child will attend. Where the preferred school cannot facilitate the placement a suitable alternative will be identified and parents will be informed.

"Every parent/carer is part of the process as their permission is required for consultation to be progressed. SEN Link Officers endeavour to keep parents/carers informed throughout the process. Parents of children seeking a statement of SEN who have concerns are encouraged to contact the EA SEN Helpline which is open Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm on 028 9598 5960.”

This comes as a Lisburn special school governor criticised a Stormont “boycott” recently in the wake of a special needs education funding crisis.

The Education Authority (EA) previously publicly warned of a “significant shortfall” in places for nursery and primary one pupils in special schools across Northern Ireland.

A surge in demand for more than an additional 850 special educational needs places has caused a “huge amount” of worried parents scrambling for their children’s admission.

Lisburn South Alliance councillor, Alderman Amanda Grehan told Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter recently: “As a governor for Parkview Special School, I know first-hand the essential role special schools play. “It is appalling to hear that special schools may not be able to provide nursery placements to pupils for the next academic year.

“It is unacceptable that children with special educational needs are collateral damage thanks to the current political stalemate.”