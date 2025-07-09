Hugh Scullion Workers Party Representative for Mid-Ulster has condemned the Racist Effigies that have been placed on a bonfire in Moygashel Co Tyrone.

Mr Scullion said this image will send fear through our ethnic minority communities and it has been deliberately constructed to intimidate and raise tensions against those who have chosen to live and work in our hospitals, care homes and factories. The far right who are organising across Northern Ireland are spreading lies and misinformation about migrants and refugees. These images should be removed at once because they constitute a hate crime. It would now seem that bigotry and hatred towards migrants has joined sectarian bigotry in all sections of our society.

These actions must be condemned by all right thinking members of society. Politicians, civic and church leaders must call for the removal of these symbols of hatred. Migrations and refugees are not taking jobs, housing ,health ,education , or benefits from anyone. These are the lies and misinformation used to stir up racial tensions and violence against people who are being scapegoated by those will a far right political agenda. Who have nothing to offer our society only hatred. It is time that they were told enough is enough. Show Racism the Red Card.