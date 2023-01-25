4 . Richard Hayward

Richard Hayward (1892-1964) was raised and educated in Larne. Although born in Lancashire, his family moved to Larne in the mid-1890s. Hayward went on to become one of Ireland’s leading cultural figures during the middle decades of the 20th century. He was a renowned writer, singer, actor and film-star, as well as a broadcaster, folklorist and tour guide. He recorded Orange ballads and traditional Irish folksongs, and played the harp. His literary talents ranged from poetry, novel writing, and journalism, to penning 11 travel books on Ireland. A mural (pictured) on Larne's Main Street depicting Hayward was commissioned to celebrate his links to the town.

Photo: con