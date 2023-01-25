Larne has been blessed with actors, musicians, sports stars and well-known faces for many years. The gallery below features some of those people who have taken their talents to a further level.
Here’s 20 familiar figures who hail from Larne borough or are connected to it.
1. Fergie DJ
'Fergie', who grew up in Larne under the name Robert Ferguson, has been a DJ since the age of 14. He became one of the first true superstars of the genre; a BBC Radio 1 presenter for over four years, a Mixmag columnist, an award-winning producer and remixer, a record label owner, and an electronic dance music pioneer. He has been living and working in America for over a decade.
Photo: con
2. Olivia Nash
Olivia Nash MBE grew up in Larne. The actress and performer, who stars as the character 'Ma' in Give My Head Peace, has been part of the entertainment industry for over 40 years. The east Antrim native serves as Vice President of the Northern Ireland Hospice and has helped to raise thousands for the worthy cause.
Photo: con
3. Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers grew up in Carnlough. He has managed Watford, Reading, Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic. He led Celtic to two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cup triumphs and three Scottish Lerague Cup victories. Under Rodgers, Leicester lifted the FA Cup in 2021 and the Community Shield in the same year. (Pic by Press Eye).
Photo: Press Eye
4. Richard Hayward
Richard Hayward (1892-1964) was raised and educated in Larne. Although born in Lancashire, his family moved to Larne in the mid-1890s. Hayward went on to become one of Ireland’s leading cultural figures during the middle decades of the 20th century. He was a renowned writer, singer, actor and film-star, as well as a broadcaster, folklorist and tour guide. He recorded Orange ballads and traditional Irish folksongs, and played the harp. His literary talents ranged from poetry, novel writing, and journalism, to penning 11 travel books on Ireland. A mural (pictured) on Larne's Main Street depicting Hayward was commissioned to celebrate his links to the town.
Photo: con