Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke and actress Olivia Nash, NI Hospice vice-president, recently launched the 2024 Hospice Celebration Walks.

The first walk takes place at Divis and Black Mountain on Saturday, April 6, followed by North Down and Larne, the Lagan Tow Path, Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Portstewart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 40 years, the events have raised millions of pounds, supporting specialised care for families throughout Northern Ireland. To continue this vital work, the charity is urging local people to lace up their walking shoes.

At the launch of the 2024 NI Hospice Celebration Walks are Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke; Olivia Nash, vice president and Leo Donaghy, fundraising executive, both NI Hospice. Photo by Simon Graham

Lauren Doherty, NI Hospice’s interim director of commercial and brand development, said: “Every year, we care for over 4,000 babies, children and adults across Northern Ireland, but we need the support of the public, now more than ever. Please come fundraise for us by walking with friends and family in the fresh air, celebrate life, remember loved ones, and connect with your community.

“Every step you take helps NI Hospice provide vital care to families facing life-limiting illnesses. Sign up today, choose your walk, and help us really make a difference in the lives of local people who need our care the most.

“From leisurely strolls along the coast to wee danders through the woods, each walk is designed to suit people of all ages and abilities, so everyone can get involved, regardless of fitness – you can even bring your pets.”

The walk dates are as follows:

April 6 – Divis and Black Mountain Walk;

April 27– North Down Coastal Walk;

April 27 – Larne Coastal Walk;

May 18 – Lagan Tow Path Walk;

June 8 – Ballymena Hospice Walk;

June 15 – Woodburn Reservoir Walk;

June 22 – Portstewart Strand Coastal Walk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can sign up now and make your participation count at nihospice.org/walks .

New for 2024, walkers can purchase their own personalised sports top, to show who they are walking for on the day – there’s even a version available to buy for your four-legged furry friends.