2024 Hospice Celebration Walks: where, when and how to get involved with seven locations to choose from
Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke and actress Olivia Nash, NI Hospice vice-president, recently launched the 2024 Hospice Celebration Walks.
The first walk takes place at Divis and Black Mountain on Saturday, April 6, followed by North Down and Larne, the Lagan Tow Path, Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Portstewart.
For over 40 years, the events have raised millions of pounds, supporting specialised care for families throughout Northern Ireland. To continue this vital work, the charity is urging local people to lace up their walking shoes.
Lauren Doherty, NI Hospice’s interim director of commercial and brand development, said: “Every year, we care for over 4,000 babies, children and adults across Northern Ireland, but we need the support of the public, now more than ever. Please come fundraise for us by walking with friends and family in the fresh air, celebrate life, remember loved ones, and connect with your community.
“Every step you take helps NI Hospice provide vital care to families facing life-limiting illnesses. Sign up today, choose your walk, and help us really make a difference in the lives of local people who need our care the most.
“From leisurely strolls along the coast to wee danders through the woods, each walk is designed to suit people of all ages and abilities, so everyone can get involved, regardless of fitness – you can even bring your pets.”
The walk dates are as follows:
- April 6 – Divis and Black Mountain Walk;
- April 27– North Down Coastal Walk;
- April 27 – Larne Coastal Walk;
- May 18 – Lagan Tow Path Walk;
- June 8 – Ballymena Hospice Walk;
- June 15 – Woodburn Reservoir Walk;
- June 22 – Portstewart Strand Coastal Walk.
You can sign up now and make your participation count at nihospice.org/walks .
New for 2024, walkers can purchase their own personalised sports top, to show who they are walking for on the day – there’s even a version available to buy for your four-legged furry friends.
Lauren added: “Even if you are not able to make any of our planned walks, you can still find your perfect path by holding your own DIY Celebration Walk, whenever and wherever you wish.”