Nine beauty businesses from across the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas are hoping for success at the 2024 NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

The local finalists and their counterparts from all over Northern Ireland will be gathering at the awards ceremony on Saturday, June 15 at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.

The awards recognise and celebrate the success and achievements of the aesthetics, beauty and hair industries across Northern Ireland.

This year marks the fourth year of the awards and the judges witnessed a huge number of entries with more than 250 businesses applying to be a finalist.

The nine local businesses are:

Katrina Maguire Hair Loss Specialist, Lurgan

Brow Boudoir, Lurgan

DA Therapies NI, Lurgan

Noel Burns Hairdressing, Lurgan

Eden Beauty & Co, Portadown

Sarah Callan Facialist, Portadown

Eden at South Lake, Craigavon

Radiance Advance Skin & Beauty Clinic, Craigavon

Bells Nirvana, Craigavon

Tasked with the difficult job of whittling down the entries is a judging panel of industry experts, including returning judges from previous years, make-up and skincare specialist, Katrina Doran who will oversee the panel for the 2024 awards, alongside founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE; nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; principal dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic.

To help them, the 2024 awards has recruited four new judges to the professional panel. Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group; Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy and co-founder of the award-winning Tan Brush; and award-winning journalist and beauty editor Liz Dwyer and her sister Nikki Dwyer, who together created their business Future Beauty & Health, and co-host their aesthetics podcast, “Fess Up”.