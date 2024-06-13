2024 NI Beauty Excellence Awards: here are the nine finalists from Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:02 BST
Nine beauty businesses from across the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas are hoping for success at the 2024 NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

The local finalists and their counterparts from all over Northern Ireland will be gathering at the awards ceremony on Saturday, June 15 at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.

The awards recognise and celebrate the success and achievements of the aesthetics, beauty and hair industries across Northern Ireland.

This year marks the fourth year of the awards and the judges witnessed a huge number of entries with more than 250 businesses applying to be a finalist.

2023 winners from Portadown, Sarah Callan and Sienna Callon from Sarah Callan Facialist with the trophy for Mobile Home-based Beauty Business of the Year. Picture: Kirth Ferris2023 winners from Portadown, Sarah Callan and Sienna Callon from Sarah Callan Facialist with the trophy for Mobile Home-based Beauty Business of the Year. Picture: Kirth Ferris
The nine local businesses are:

  • Katrina Maguire Hair Loss Specialist, Lurgan
  • Brow Boudoir, Lurgan
  • DA Therapies NI, Lurgan
  • Noel Burns Hairdressing, Lurgan
  • Eden Beauty & Co, Portadown
  • Sarah Callan Facialist, Portadown
  • Eden at South Lake, Craigavon
  • Radiance Advance Skin & Beauty Clinic, Craigavon
  • Bells Nirvana, Craigavon

Tasked with the difficult job of whittling down the entries is a judging panel of industry experts, including returning judges from previous years, make-up and skincare specialist, Katrina Doran who will oversee the panel for the 2024 awards, alongside founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE; nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; principal dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic.

New judges to the panel this year, Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy; Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, Trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group and the awards host, Pamela Ballantine. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press EyeNew judges to the panel this year, Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy; Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, Trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group and the awards host, Pamela Ballantine. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye
New judges to the panel this year, Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy; Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, Trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group and the awards host, Pamela Ballantine. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye

To help them, the 2024 awards has recruited four new judges to the professional panel. Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group; Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy and co-founder of the award-winning Tan Brush; and award-winning journalist and beauty editor Liz Dwyer and her sister Nikki Dwyer, who together created their business Future Beauty & Health, and co-host their aesthetics podcast, “Fess Up”.

Sarah Weir, director at Weir Events which created the awards added: “We are excited to return once again with what will be the fourth year of the Awards. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent and expertise across the beauty industry in Northern Ireland and how much it is continuing to develop and grow. We introduced four new categories this year due to the increasing demand and changes within the industry and it is great to see so many entries for each one of these.”

