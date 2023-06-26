“We are working with the Trust at the moment to try and increase the number of young people we can take on that scheme.”

The numbers currently enrolled on a summer scheme for disabled children and their siblings is down by more than a third on last year, it has been confirmed.

The All Stars Summer Scheme will take place between July 24 and August 11 this year and is run out of Gilford Community Centre.

Funded by both the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the scheme is for 8-18 years olds and offers fun and challenging sport and physical activity, art and music sessions to children with a disability and their siblings.

In 2022, approximately 70 children were referred to the programme by the Southern Health Trust.

Speaking at a meeting of council’s leisure and community services committee on Monday, June 12, Councillor Kate Evans asked how many places were available on the scheme this year.

“In relation to the disability summer scheme, how many places are available on that scheme this year?” said Cllr Evans.

The local government authority’s sports development manager, Gillian Dewart, told the chamber that the number of places at present is 45 but she said the council is working with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to increase this figure.

“If it is the All Star Summer Scheme that you are talking about, the present number of referrals we have is 45,” she said.