AC/DC tribute night in memory of Bellaghy man Seamus Davey raises £2,500 for Air Ambulance

A South Derry woman has hosted a remarkable AC/DC Tribute Night in memory of husband and raised £2,500 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

This was the second fundraiser by Anne-Marie Davey, from Bellaghy, in aid of the charity.

Her late husband Seamus Davey had a love for music and was widely known for his community work particularly on behalf of disabled people. He had been Chairman of the Out and About Community Transport and manager of Shop Mobility in Magherafelt.

The event took place in the Taphouse Bar, Bellaghy, and was attended by people from various parts of Northern Ireland and was described as “a resounding success” – raising £2,500 through a combination of ticket sales, a raffle, and generous donations from local businesses, including The Step Bar Inn, Magherafelt.

Pictured are Emily, Bar Staff Taphouse Bar, Bellaghy, Anne Marie Davey, Bellaghy, James Moore from AC/DC Belfast, Marian Quinn, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Volunteer, Brendan Masterson, Step Bar Inn Magherafelt. Credit: Supplied

Katrina Hughes, the Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, "We are immensely grateful to Anne-Marie for her unwavering support, and we are thrilled by the success of the event. The generosity of local businesses and communities is truly humbling, and it is this support that allows us to continue our life-saving work. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to this incredible event.”

“The community's outpouring of support for the AC/DC Tribute night is a testament to the impact and legacy of individuals like Seamus Davey. Anne-Marie's dedication to honoring her late husband and supporting a vital cause has made a profound impact.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), is the vital lifeline providing the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.