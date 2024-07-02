Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More needs to be done to help people with their mental health, says the grieving wife of well known Lurgan businessman John Fearon, who died suddenly while on holiday in Spain.

Dolores Fearon has spent the last year and a half trying to come to terms with John’s tragic death and, with the support of their family, has embarked on a fundraising campaign for Action Mental Health.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Fearon, from Lurgan, Co Armagh, who tragically died in October 2022. His wife Dolores is fundraising for Action Mental Health in his memory.

-

John died suddenly on October 1, 2022 aged just 50. He was a great family man, a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He owned Victoria Motors in Lurgan and was a popular and highly regarded mechanic as well as a man with a great community spirit. Indeed one of this finest achievements was becoming Grand Master of the Mason’s Lurgan Lodge 151 and he carried out much charitable work with the Lodge and members.

About her own charity work for Action Mental Health Dolores said: “This is in memory of John, to raise awareness of mental health. I don’t think there’s enough help out there.”

Dolores said John suffered with daily issues like most people but she had no idea he was suffering deeply. “It’s still a shock to me that he’s gone,” she said. “John made sure everybody else was alright. His only problem was he couldn’t say no. He was so busy looking out for everybody else and not looking after himself.

"He was always a big gentle giant, happy-go-lucky and easy going,” said Dolores, who wants people to know there is help out there if you are suffering with your mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John obviously suffered in silence. He was so busy out there helping everyone else. Self-care is just as important, even through physical exercise or going out to a club or a game of cards – find something that you want to do. People need to find time for themselves,” she said.

Already Dolores has organised a couple of coffee mornings and a street collection which have raised significant sums already. The Toddler Group coffee morning in Gilford raised £503.68 while the coffee morning at the Masonic Lodge in Lurgan’s Windsor Avenue raised £1,129.51. In fact, the Masonic Lodge, which John was an active member of, plans on doubling the amount raised at the coffee morning.

Dolores also organised a street collection, also in aid of Action Mental Health in Lurgan and raised £550.28. Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Sorchá McGeown also donated £50 toward the charity and which was presented to Dolores by Cllr Liam Mackle.

She has also ran a collection day at Poole’s Supervalu in Moira which raised £466.18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her fundraising activities have not stopped there and a Just Giving Page has so far raised £4,574.