After a Lurgan man died tragically on holiday, his wife has embarked on fundraising campaign to raise money for Action Mental Health
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dolores Fearon has spent the last year and a half trying to come to terms with John’s tragic death and, with the support of their family, has embarked on a fundraising campaign for Action Mental Health.
-
-
John died suddenly on October 1, 2022 aged just 50. He was a great family man, a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather.
He owned Victoria Motors in Lurgan and was a popular and highly regarded mechanic as well as a man with a great community spirit. Indeed one of this finest achievements was becoming Grand Master of the Mason’s Lurgan Lodge 151 and he carried out much charitable work with the Lodge and members.
About her own charity work for Action Mental Health Dolores said: “This is in memory of John, to raise awareness of mental health. I don’t think there’s enough help out there.”
Dolores said John suffered with daily issues like most people but she had no idea he was suffering deeply. “It’s still a shock to me that he’s gone,” she said. “John made sure everybody else was alright. His only problem was he couldn’t say no. He was so busy looking out for everybody else and not looking after himself.
"He was always a big gentle giant, happy-go-lucky and easy going,” said Dolores, who wants people to know there is help out there if you are suffering with your mental health.
"John obviously suffered in silence. He was so busy out there helping everyone else. Self-care is just as important, even through physical exercise or going out to a club or a game of cards – find something that you want to do. People need to find time for themselves,” she said.
Already Dolores has organised a couple of coffee mornings and a street collection which have raised significant sums already. The Toddler Group coffee morning in Gilford raised £503.68 while the coffee morning at the Masonic Lodge in Lurgan’s Windsor Avenue raised £1,129.51. In fact, the Masonic Lodge, which John was an active member of, plans on doubling the amount raised at the coffee morning.
Dolores also organised a street collection, also in aid of Action Mental Health in Lurgan and raised £550.28. Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Sorchá McGeown also donated £50 toward the charity and which was presented to Dolores by Cllr Liam Mackle.
She has also ran a collection day at Poole’s Supervalu in Moira which raised £466.18.
Her fundraising activities have not stopped there and a Just Giving Page has so far raised £4,574.
Tickets are now on sale for a fundraising evening in the Woodville Arms in Lurgan. The event, in aid of Action Mental Health, includes bingo, cabaret by the famous Missy Onya Becks, live music, disco, finger food and loads of raffle prizes. Indeed top prizes include a two night stay in Donegal and a 55 inch TV.