Air quality significantly improved in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough

The annual Air Quality Progress Report, unveiled at a recent ABC Environmental Services Committee meeting, reveals that air quality has significantly improved year on year in the borough.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council has been monitoring air quality in 28 designated areas prone to air pollution since 2018, known as ‘Air Quality Management Areas’.

Nearly all have seen a marked decrease in the concentration of pollutants between 2018 and 2022 – more recent data hasn’t been released yet.

The relevant item agenda, circulated at the June 4 meeting, states: “The vast majority of areas within this borough have excellent air quality.

A new report reveals that air quality has significantly improved year on year in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough. Picture: pexels (stock image).

“A few areas are impacted by traffic congestion and tailpipe emissions that result in higher concentrations of pollutants.

“As a result, the council declared and still maintain a statutory ‘Air Quality Management Area’ across the borough, resulting in ongoing work to focus upon and improve air quality.

“The council reports annually to DAERA in relation to air quality within the borough.

“Furthermore, the council has an agreed Air Quality Action Plan to continue to improve local air quality.

This chart shows how nearly all of the 28 areas monitored by ABC Borough Council have seen their air quality improve year on year. Credit: ABC Council

“Nitrogen dioxide gas measured at roadside locations throughout the borough is mainly due to emissions from cars, HGVs, and other fossil-fuel powered vehicles.

“Nitrogen dioxide is harmful to health and is associated with reduced life expectancy (…) as it interferes with the lungs and respiratory system.

“There is also a body of evidence which suggests longer-term adverse impacts on cardiovascular health, in areas where concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are high.

“It is pleasing to note that all locations currently monitored across the borough are below the Air Quality Standards Regulations limit value for nitrogen dioxide.

Barrack Street, in Armagh, is a residential area with busy passing traffic. Air quality is measured on an ongoing basis there. Credit: Google

“We have now sufficient data from 2020, 2021 and 2022 to note a marked reduction in nitrogen dioxide concentrations at roadside locations since 2020.

“In addition, the concentration of particulate matter also is below the Air Quality Standards Regulations limit value.

“Particulate matter can also be emitted directly or indirectly from vehicles. Direct emission involves things like tyre particles or brake dust.

“It is also caused by smoke and other forms of combustion and is of particular concern in relation to adverse impacts upon cardiovascular health.

“Neither nitrogen dioxide nor particulate matter are ‘threshold’ pollutants, meaning that there are technically no ‘safe’ concentrations below which adverse effects will definitely not occur.

“Therefore, the aim of the council’s Air Quality Action Plan is to lower exposure further where possible.

“During 2023 the Environmental Health Department has worked with the Climate, Sustainability and Parks Department and other colleagues, to ensure that the aims and actions related to local air quality are integrated into the council’s emerging roadmap towards net zero.

“The electrification of private cars and public buses is expected to bring about significant changes to local air quality in the next decade.”

Air quality is being monitored in the following Armagh locations: three locations on Lonsdale Road, Mall West, Railway Street, Greenpark Terrace, Greenfield Way, Desert Lane, Barrack Street, Irish Street, Upper Irish Street.

Tandragee: three locations in Mill Street, Scarva Road, Market Street, Church Street, Portadown Road.