Almac Group announces record revenue figure after another year of growth

Global pharmaceutical firm Almac Group has recorded another year of growth which saw revenue rise by 14% to £958m.

Figures just released show the company – with headquarters in Craigavon – recorded a £118 million (14%) rise in revenue, up from £840 million in 2022 to £958 million in the year up to September 20, 2023.

The operating profit rose again - final pre-tax profits were recorded at £93.8 million, down slightly from £97 million (3.3%) in the previous year, due to a significant exchange rate adjustment

The figures released cover the second year of Almac Group’s £400 million expansion plans which were announced in November 2021. This global programme announced the creation of 1,800 new roles at Almac, 1,200 of which have already been filled.

The Almac site in Craigavon. Picture: Almac Group

The current Almac Group employee workforce is now more than 7,300.

Almac is at the forefront of developing, manufacturing, testing and distributing essential medicines to patients around the world. During this financial year the group was involved in the development of hundreds of life-saving drugs spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology.

Alan Armstrong, Almac group chairman and CEO said: “We are a privately-owned and independent company, committed to re-investing all our profit back into the business. We continuously innovate and expand our business offerings, enabling us to support our clients while advancing human health.

"Today’s announcement is a welcome continuation of growth for the Almac Group, and I would like to thank everyone within the organisation for playing their part. Our valued global workforce is Almac’s greatest asset providing the foundation for our success.

"Almac is dedicated to ensuring we remain a global leader in our industry, giving our clients and ultimately patients across the world the best possible offering. We continue to play our part as a valued and trusted member of the communities in which we operate.”

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation providing an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.