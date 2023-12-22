Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have backed an Alliance motion for a ‘Borough Bike’ scheme.

A motion proposed by Dunsilly Councillor Jay Burbank at a meeting of the borough council on Monday evening seeks a bike hire scheme to be made available at locations including Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey and Antrim Castle Gardens.

Cllr Burbank asked the council “continues to work with the Department of Infrastructure in the delivery of its Active Travel objectives, which aim to develop more sustainable options for moving our citizens and promoting their well-being, ultimately assisting in the reduction of emissions in line with the Climate Change Act”.

“Furthermore, it is proposed that officers review and update the existing exploratory work, including case study comparisons, cost benefit and borough specific project viability, relating to the potential development of a ‘Borough Bike’ scheme, in order to present a report to the Operations Committee.”

Antrim Castle Gardens

Cllr Burbank noted cycling infrastructure is “slowly improving” in the borough. “The motion investigates a scheme of borough bikes and provides an active travel choice for visitors and citizens.” The motion was seconded by party colleague Glengormley Alderman Julian McGrath.

Glengormley Ulster Unionist Ald Mark Cosgrove said he was “happy to support the motion”. “Hopefully it is a good model for future motions to make sure of what you are asking for is achievable.”

In a social media post after the meeting, Cllr Burbank said: “I’m delighted that this evening council have unanimously supported a motion to explore a borough bikes scheme for Antrim and Newtownabbey. Only 36% of our borough have access to a bike (NISRA) today.”