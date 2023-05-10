Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Appeal against Islandmagee glamping pods decision ‘invalid’

An appeal to the Planning Appeals Commission over a decision to refuse two glamping pods for disabled use in Islandmagee has been considered “invalid”, councillors have been told.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 18:26 BST

Planning permission for the proposed facility at Gobbins Road was turned down by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee in February.

The application was for two glamping pods for respite care of disabled with facilities for gardening and recreation. The committee was given an update on the Commission’s decision at its most recent meeting last month. Initially, the application which had been accompanied by five letters of support had been recommended for approval by the council’s planning department.

Paul Duffy, the council’s head of planning, advised the planning meeting in February the proposed pods were “not for tourist accommodation but respite care”. He added as a “modest structure”, these could be “adequately integrated into the landscape with no significant visual impact”.

Most Popular
Gobbins Road, Islandmagee. Image by GoogleGobbins Road, Islandmagee. Image by Google
Gobbins Road, Islandmagee. Image by Google

Mr Duffy went on to say, however, the application had received 15 letters of objection outlining road safety concerns due to lack of a footpath and lack of car parking as well as loss of wildlife habitat, “general disturbance and nuisance” and loss of privacy.

He added the application describes it as a respite care facility for the disabled and not a tourist facility.

Meanwhile, a planning application has been submitted to the council for a new glamping facility outside Carrickfergus.

Read More
Mid and East Antrim Housing Executive tenants may see ‘delays’ for non-emergency...

It is for construction of six glamping pods and an amenity block at Red Brae Road. Currently the proposed site is a grass field.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:IslandmageePlanning permission