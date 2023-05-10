An appeal to the Planning Appeals Commission over a decision to refuse two glamping pods for disabled use in Islandmagee has been considered “invalid”, councillors have been told.

Planning permission for the proposed facility at Gobbins Road was turned down by Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee in February.

The application was for two glamping pods for respite care of disabled with facilities for gardening and recreation. The committee was given an update on the Commission’s decision at its most recent meeting last month. Initially, the application which had been accompanied by five letters of support had been recommended for approval by the council’s planning department.

Paul Duffy, the council’s head of planning, advised the planning meeting in February the proposed pods were “not for tourist accommodation but respite care”. He added as a “modest structure”, these could be “adequately integrated into the landscape with no significant visual impact”.

Gobbins Road, Islandmagee. Image by Google

Mr Duffy went on to say, however, the application had received 15 letters of objection outlining road safety concerns due to lack of a footpath and lack of car parking as well as loss of wildlife habitat, “general disturbance and nuisance” and loss of privacy.

He added the application describes it as a respite care facility for the disabled and not a tourist facility.

Meanwhile, a planning application has been submitted to the council for a new glamping facility outside Carrickfergus.

It is for construction of six glamping pods and an amenity block at Red Brae Road. Currently the proposed site is a grass field.