Mid Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application to bring five new homes to Coagh.

Lodged by agent Kee Architecture Ltd on behalf of applicant Nigel Hagan, the application seeks permission to build four semi-detached and one detached dwelling with a private access and car parking at land adjacent to and immediately north west of 48 Main Street, Coagh.

According to the application form submitted to the local government authority, the 0.131 hectare site is currently vacant land and access to the development will require the construction of a new access to a public road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Water will be supplied to the development by the mains network, the same network that will also be responsible for the disposal of foul sewage and surface water will be disposed of via the public storm drain.

A map showing the location of the proposed development.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application notes that the site has a 26m frontage onto the main street through the village with the grounds of Coagh United FC located behind the site.

The four semi-detached dwelling will back onto the northern boundary of the site and will be in a staggered position while the detached dwelling will sit to the front of the site. All sites will include in-curtilage parking provision, in-line with current guidelines.

According to the statement, the “site makes best use of a vacant area of urban land, which represents sustainable development in terms of clustering new residential development in an established centre”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, due to a number of issues identified by NI Water with the site, the statutory consultee has recommended that the application is refused but it does add it “may reconsider its recommendation” should the applicant engage with NI Water to address its concerns.

Lodged and validate on Wednesday, May 17, the application’s standard consultation period expires on Monday, June 12, with the application set to be advertised until Tuesday, May 30.